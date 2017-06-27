 »   »   » V. Harikrishna-Darshan Combination Is BackWith Kurukshetra

Challenging Star Darshan and Music Director V. Harikrishna are back together for one more project this time, the mythological epic, Kurukshetra.

V. Harikrishna had been composing music for Darshan starting from the movie, Bhupathi. Ever since Bhupathi, until Chakravarthi, the Harikrishna-Darshan combination was a strict 'no miss' in all films. But it was the magical composer Arjun Janya, who composed for Chakravarthy.

For those of you, who missed this music-action duo, have a reason to celebrate again as both Darshan and V. Harikrishna will be reuniting again for Kurukshetra.

V. Harikrishna has decided to compose music for Darshan's 50th film, that is also touted to be Sandalwood's costliest film ever made with a big budget of 100 Crores. According to our sources, Harikrishna has already started working on music composition and has already recorded two songs for the movie.

It is said that Kurukshetra film will have eight songs, as per the requirement of the movie. Since it is a mythological film, the songs are being tailored to perfection on the required lines by V. Harikrishna.

The muhurat of Kurukshetra film is going to take place on July 23. Darshan Thoogudeep will be seen as Duryodhana in the movie. Keep reading FilmiBeat for more updates.