 »   »   » Varadappa, Dr. Rajkumar And Parvatamma Rajkumar Died On A Wednesday!

The main reason, inspiration and driving force behind Dr. Rajkumar was his wife, Parvathamma. It was Parvathamma Rajkumar who helped Mutturaj become Rajkumar. Today, the couple is no more, but, their principles are still being valued and followed.

Along with multiple-organ failure, Parvathamma Rajkumar was also battling against breast cancer. Today, Wednesday, May 31, she passed away from heart attack. Two surprising facts worth mentioning here as reported on by Chitraloka. Firstly, Dr. Rajkumar passed away on April 12, 2006. It was on a Wednesday. Secondly, Dr. Raj's elder brother Varadappa, died on a Wednesday too!

Read on to find out more facts about the trio.

Her Marriage Was Fixed On The First Week After She Was Born

Also known as 'Mysuru's daughter', Parvathamma was born on December 6, 1939 in Saligrama, Mysuru District. Just 5 days after being born, it was decided by the family that Parvathamma would be married to Mutturaj a.k.a Dr. Rajkumar.

Huge Powerhouse Of KFI

Parvathamma grew up knowing the fact that she would get married to Mutturaj. The childhood friendship blossomed into love that kept the couple going until now. Not only was she a loving wife, but, she was also a successful producer and a film distributor.

Backbone Of Rajanna

Rajanna, as he was fondly called by his fan following, had his brother Varadappa as his backbone for him, throughout his life. Varadappa had a very important role to play in Rajanna's life. So much so that, it was Varadappa who would give green signal to scripts that Rajanna would next act in.

Wife Walks In The Footsteps Of Her Husband

Dr. Rajkumar firmly believed that one could live even after their death by donating their eyes. He had donated his eyes. Now, Parvathamma Rajkumar has donated her eyes too, following the righteous path which her husband took eleven years ago.

Couple Back Together Even After Death Sets Them Apart

Yes, you guessed it right. The deceased body will be cremated right beside Dr. Rajkumar's tomb in Sri Kanteerava Studio after 6 pm today. Now, that is called being partners for life. Something to learn for this generation, maybe?

Looking At The Coincidence..

Dr. Rajkumar's elder brother passed on to higher dimension on February 8, 2006. Few months later, Dr. Rajkumar dies on April 12, 2006. And now, today, Parvathamma Rajkumar passed away. Weird thing to note here is that all the three death dates are the same day - Wednesday!