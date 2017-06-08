 »   »   » Vasishta And Dhananjay's New Look From 'Tagaru' Is Capturing Everyone's Attention

Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar is the evergreen mass hero of Sandalwood. Many actors may come, many actors may go. But Shivanna is here to stay!

This mass hero is famous for portraying rowdyism on screen with his signature 'long' weapon. A 'long' is basically a kind of a weapon, resembling sickle, but is actually long, and is mostly used by goons to hack people to death!



This weapon was introduced to cinemas by Shivarajkumar in his cult movie, Om. This time again, Shivanna is back on the big screen with his signature weapon in a movie, Tagaru. Joining him in using these custom made weapons will be actors, Vasishta N Simha and Dhananjay.



Read on to find out more about Vasishta and Dhananjay's look in Tagaru..



Vasishta's Menacing Avatar



Vasishta N Simha is probably one of the very few bankable upcoming talents in KFI. Known for playing antagonistic roles, his look in Tagaru has been revealed. He can be seen smoking and holding a 'long', depicting a typical goon character.



Dhananjay's Look



Actor Dhananjay, is a newbie in the industry too, but he knows his limits. Brimming with talent, this guy was hand-picked by Soori for Tagaru. Now that his look in the movie has been released, he looks terrifying as a thug.



Tagaru Shiva



Just like in Om, Jogi and Kaddipudi, Shivanna is playing a rowdy-sheeter's role in this movie too. Well, at least by the looks of it, it seems so.



Soori Style Cinema



Soori, very well-known for his realistic movies, is directing Tagaru. Just like in Kaddipudi, Soori-Shivanna pair is bound to make a miracle this time too.