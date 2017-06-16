 »   »   » Vasu Dixit – Giving Folk Songs A Modern Touch

Raghu Dixit's brother, Vasu Dixit is becoming the next trendsetter. His journey began a few months ago when some people uploaded him sing Purandaradasaru's Ragi Tandira in public places, buses and likewise. His influence is spreading to various networking websites like Facebook, Instagram etc.

Vasu Dixit's 'Ragi Tandira..Bhikshege Ragi Tandira' has become the humming tune of many people in Bengaluru. Vasu Dixit has composed music for Purandaradasaru's Keerthan and brought it out with a modern touch.

This song has been video-graphed at various places in Bengaluru such as roads, temples, bus stands, hotels etc. Not just that, Vasu Dixit has made people sing with him, thereby spreading Purandaradasaru's Keerthans.

While Raghu Dixit is busy propagating Saint Shishunala Shariff's verses abroad, his younger brother has started his music career on a similar path as well. The making of this song was released three months ago on social media platforms but it is picking up views and likes of late.

It would not be that wrong if we said it is getting very good response from people all over. To listen to the song, click on this link.