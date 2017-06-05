 »   »   » A Fan Prints Dr. Vishnuvardhan's Photo On Wedding Invitation; Seeks Blessings From 'Saahasa Simha'

Dr. Vishnuvardhan was the true leader of his fans. "Fans are my life, fans are my God" were the words of Vishnuvardhan. The fans were no less in praising their idol too. Some even went to great lengths to glorify him as God.

One such fan of Dr. Vishnuvardhan is drawing attention from everywhere as he adorns Vishnuvardhan's photo on his wedding invitation. Pandurangayya B R is a very big fan of Dr. Vishnuvardhan, who is entering the magical state of wedlock.

Yes, instead of a God's photo on the invitation, this super fan has printed Vishnuvardhan's photo.

Vishnu On Invitation

Usually, according to the Hindu tradition, it is customary to put a deity's photo on the invite. But, this special fan took it up a notch and put up Dr. Vishnuvardhan's photo instead of a deity's.

Blessings From 'Saahasa Simha'

Apart from the elders and relatives, Dr. Vishnuvardhan is also blessing the to-be-wedded couple.

Marriage Date

Pandurangayya B R, the groom is getting married to Mahalakshmi K on June 12, 2017. The wedding will take place at Sira, Tumkur District.

This Is The Second Attempt At Such Sorts

By the way, if you are thinking that this guy must be crazy, then you are wrong. This is not the first time such a thing has happened. A couple of years before, another fan had done the same thing as well.

Is This Fandom Or Craziness?

People go to various extents to follow their idols. But, this is not just following them as idols, this is something like revering them. Like Gods. Well, the world is a crazy place after all.