Zee Kannada's Weekend With Ramesh Season 3 Has Finally Come To A Close
There will be no more Weekend With Ramesh from now on... Ramesh Aravind won't be coming on TV to host the show... No more achievers to sit on the famed chair... Weekends at 9 pm will be boring again...
Yes, all the above are true. The third season of the show that recognised the efforts of people, brought them on to the stage and showcased them, has now come to a close. The season 3 of the show started off with Prakash Rai as the achiever and ended with Golden Star Ganesh.
Season 3 of the super-hit show began airing on March 25, 2017. The show lasted for an epic 15 weeks, 28 episodes in total and with 21 achievers. The show ended with a Grand Finale in which Golden Star Ganesh made an appearance. The telecast of the last episode happened on July 2, yesterday.
Season 3 Draws To A Close
Ramesh Aravind hosted Weekend With Ramesh's Season 3 came to an end on July 2, yesterday. The show ran for consecutive 28 episodes which were enjoyed by many. Having identified 21 achievers for this season, the show successfully managed to showcase the achievers' path to success in an exceptional manner.
Golden Star Ganesh In The Season 3 Grand Finale
The first achiever to be felicitated on the show was Prakash Rai, for his exquisite service to the field of entertainment. His episode was telecasted on March 25. The last achiever for Season 3 to be seated on the chair was Golden Star Ganesh. Ganesh's life journey and his path to success was the main highlight in the Grand Finale.
Sudeep In Season 2 Grand Finale
Season 2 of Weekend With Ramesh was telecasted in 2016, last year. In the Grand Finale of Season 2, Kichcha Sudeep was the achiever. Back in 2015, Ramesh Aravind was the achiever in the Grand Finale of Season 1.
Achievers Of Season 3
Actor Prakash Rai, Jaggesh, Arjun Janya, Gangavathi Pranesh, Bharathi Vishnuvarshan, Jayant Kaikini, Ravi D Chennannanavar, V. Harikrishna, Rakshit Shetty, Priyamani, Kashinath, Justice Santhosh Hegde, Prof. Krishnegowda, Vijay Raghavendra, B. Jayashree, Vijay Sankeshwar, H. D. Devegowda, Shruthi, Hiremagaluru Kannan, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Golden Star Ganesh had the privilege to adorn the achiever's chair.
Expect Weekend With Ramesh Season 4
Do not worry, this is not the permanent end for WWR! With new energy and a new set of achievers, Weekend With Ramesh Season 4 will be back next year and without doubt, will be one of the most expected shows of 2017.
