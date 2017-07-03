 »   »   » Zee Kannada's Weekend With Ramesh Season 3 Has Finally Come To A Close

There will be no more Weekend With Ramesh from now on... Ramesh Aravind won't be coming on TV to host the show... No more achievers to sit on the famed chair... Weekends at 9 pm will be boring again...

Yes, all the above are true. The third season of the show that recognised the efforts of people, brought them on to the stage and showcased them, has now come to a close. The season 3 of the show started off with Prakash Rai as the achiever and ended with Golden Star Ganesh.

Season 3 of the super-hit show began airing on March 25, 2017. The show lasted for an epic 15 weeks, 28 episodes in total and with 21 achievers. The show ended with a Grand Finale in which Golden Star Ganesh made an appearance. The telecast of the last episode happened on July 2, yesterday.

How was the Grand Finale of the third season? Read more..