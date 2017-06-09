 »   »   » Weekend With Ramesh Season 3 Draws To A Close

One of the most popular television series of all times in Kannada language, definitely has to be Weekend With Ramesh. This tele-talk series has already completed two seasons and is now on the verge of finishing the third season too.

In the third season of Weekend With Ramesh, artistes like Prakash Rai, Jaggesh, Pranesh, Prof. Krishnegowda, Just. Santosh Hegde, Vijay Raghavendra, Priyamani and others have already sat on the achiever's chair and seen their life on a rewind mode.

Weekend With Ramesh faced flak on the internet from public regarding the eligibility of some guests to sit on the achiever's chair. But, nonetheless, before anyone noticed it, the season has come to a close.

