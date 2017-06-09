Weekend With Ramesh Season 3 Draws To A Close
One of the most popular television series of all times in Kannada language, definitely has to be Weekend With Ramesh. This tele-talk series has already completed two seasons and is now on the verge of finishing the third season too.
In the third season of Weekend With Ramesh, artistes like Prakash Rai, Jaggesh, Pranesh, Prof. Krishnegowda, Just. Santosh Hegde, Vijay Raghavendra, Priyamani and others have already sat on the achiever's chair and seen their life on a rewind mode.
Weekend With Ramesh faced flak on the internet from public regarding the eligibility of some guests to sit on the achiever's chair. But, nonetheless, before anyone noticed it, the season has come to a close.
Read on to find out when the show stops..
Last Month
Weekend With Ramesh Season 3 will draw to a close by the end of June, said the Business Head of Zee Kannada channel, Raghavendra Hunsur.
This Weekend Is About H. D. Devegowda
The coming Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11, Weekend With Ramesh episodes on Zee Kannada will feature only about H. D. Devegowda.
After H. D. Devegowda's Episode?
After the episode with H. D. Devegowda, Weekend With Ramesh will continue for only two more weekends.
Who Will Be The Guests?
The next participant, after H. D. Devegowda, would most likely be the 'Lady Rambo' of Kannada Film Industry, Malashri, as she has given a green signal to appear on the show.
Do Not Forget The Golden Star
According to the wish of many, Golden Star Ganesh is also going to participate on the show after Malashri's episode.
Hiremagaluru Kannan
According to the sources, if everything goes right, Hiremagaluru Kannan could also be a participant of the show.
Talks Are On With Shruthi
Shruthi, Sharan's sister has apparently been approached to be a participant on the show. If she says okay, there are chances of her appearing on the show.