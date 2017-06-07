 »   »   » Rana Daggubati Mentions The Name Of His Favourite Kannada Actor

With the recent release of Baahubali 2, the film has crossed 1700 Crore rupees at the box office collections only. The film is still running strong thanks to some stellar performance by both Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.

Rana Daggubati, the beefed up hunk who played Bhallaladeva in the Baahubali Series, was recently quizzed by a fan of his on Twitter. Rana was asked who his favourite star in the Kannada Film Industry was, to which Rana replied with a name.



Read more to find out who it was..



Shivu Gidda, a Kannada fan, asked Rana on Twitter who his favourite hero in KFI was. Rana replied, mentioning Puneeth Rajkumar's name. Yes, Rana's favourite Kannada actor is undoubtedly Puneeth Rajkumar.



This comes as no surprise, as both Rana and Puneeth are very good friends and share a fantastic rapport. On the field, these two stars support different teams on 'Pro Kabbadi', but if on a leisure, these two can be found chatting and spending some quality time together.



This is not the first time a star from a neighbouring film industry has mentioned Puneeth's name as their favourite. Apart from Rana, Allu Arjun, Junior NTR and S. S. Rajamouli among others, have mentioned Appu's name as their favourite.



Not just stars from Tollywood, but some super and mega stars have also praised Puneeth Rajkumar. Superstar Rajanikanth, Mollywood star Mohan Lal have all expressed their opinions about working with Appu.