 »   »   » Actress Bindiya Makes False Allegations On Ravichandran; Gets Dragged To The Court By Crazy Star

Everybody in the Kannada film industry knows that V. Ravichandran always gives a special place to his heroines in his movies. For the same reason, many heroines have lined up in front of his production house before, to bag a role in his movies.

An actress, knowing the above fact, still chose to make a false allegation on V. Ravichandran for reasons unknown. In retaliation, Ravichandran filed a defamation case of One Rupee on the actress.



This fact was revealed by Ravi-mama himself on the talk tele-series, Super Talk Time.



Defamation Case On Bindiya



Ravichandran had filed a case on the heroine of his super-hit movie, Hallimeshtru. Bindiya had made false allegations on Ravichandran which made him retaliate with a defamation case of One Rupee.



What Was The False Allegation?



According to Ravichandran, actress Bindiya had made false allegations on Ravichandran. Likewise, she had said in an interview that Ravichandran tried to molest and rape her on the sets of the movie.



Bindiya Dragged To The Court



Ravichandran was shocked at the allegations made against him by Bindiya. In order to prove himself right in front of the whole state, he filed a defamation case on the actress and dragged her to the court.



Bindiya Confesses The Truth In Court



Accepting her mistake, Bindiya had confessed in the courtroom that the allegations made by her against V. Ravichandran were false. V. Ravichandran also recollected that she was made to apologise to him in presence of the audience in the courtroom.



One Rupee Defamation Case



In order to teach the actress a lesson for false accusation, V. Ravichandran had filed a One Rupee defamation against the actress.



First Time Court Experience For Ravichandran



With zero experience of court trials, V. Ravichandran dragged Bindiya to court to knock some sense into her and teach her a lesson for false accusation. Ravichandran said that even though he was innocent, he was made to enter the courtroom for no solid reason.