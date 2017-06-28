Why Didn't Siddaramaiah's Wife Come To Weekend With Ramesh?
Does anybody know Karnataka Chief Minister's wife's name? Have any of you seen her in any public gathering? Why does she not appear before anyone else?
Be it any function, gathering or program, our Chief Minister has never attended them along with his wife. Why does he come alone? Why is his wife not seen anywhere?
Recently, Siddaramaiah had appeared on the tele talk show, Weekend With Ramesh Season 3. His wife was not a part of this show too, as usual. She had refused to contribute to the video bit too, it seems. Is there any reason for her to do that?
The presenter of the show, Ramesh Aravind asked the Chief Minister for this intriguing behaviour of his wife to which Siddaramaiah has answered directly.
Why does not come outside? What is the real reason?
Siddaramaiah's Wife Is Shy
The Chief Minister tells us that his wife, Parvathi Siddaramaiah, is a very shy person. According to him, she is an introvert and a very silent person, who likes her own space and hence she does not come out for any functions, ceremonies or programs.
Ramesh Aravind Tells The Same
Ramesh Aravind told the Chief Minister, "We tried very had to bring your wife on the show. She did not come. She seems to be very shy."
What Does Siddaramaiah Have To Say?
"She had a shy nature from the beginning. Chief Ministers go to functions and get togethers with their spouses but, my wife just does not come anywhere, even if I ask her to", said Siddaramaiah.
AbsentAt The Swear-In Ceremony As Well
Siddaramaiah added, "My wife did not even attend the swearing in ceremony when I became the Chief Minister of this state. I asked her to sit with family atleast if not on the stage beside me."
I Have Never Forced Her
"My wife has not even stepped inside the Vidhana Soudha building at all. She does not come anywhere. She just wants to be at home, so I do not force her", said Siddaramaiah.