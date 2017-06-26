 »   »   » Will Rakshit Shetty Direct Puneeth Rajkumar After Kichcha Sudeep?

Simple Star Rakshit Shetty is currently busy in celebrating the success of his latest film, Kirik Party. Add to that, he will be getting engaged to his co-star in the movie, Rashmika Mandanna on July 3.

After his engagement, Rakshit Shetty will be seen shooting for his upcoming movie, Avane Srimannarayana. After that, Rakshit has informed that he will be back to directing a movie, Thugs Of Malgudi, which will star Abhinaya Chakravarthy Kichcha Sudeep.



That being said, it was the plan for this year, 2017. But, will Rakshit Shetty direct more films or act in more films? If at all he goes for one more directorial, which star will he be directing next?



With the above question raised, speculations are high that Rakshit Shetty will direct Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar. Curious enough to know more?



Continue reading..



Rakshit To Direct Puneeth After Sudeep



In a talk-show that Rakshit Shetty was part of, he was asked who he would like to direct after completing the Thugs Of Malgudi project, Rakshit replied that he would like to direct Puneeth Rajkumar.



Puneeth In Kannada Remake Of Bajrangi Bhaijaan



Rakshit Shetty was also asked if he was given a chance to remake a Bollywood movie, which movie he would direct and who would star in it. He replies by saying that he would love to remake Hindi's Bajrangi Bhaijaan in Kannada and would definitely cast Puneeth Rajkumar for the lead role in that movie.



Favourite Actor In Kannada Film Industry



When asked about his most favourite actor in Sandalwood, Rakshit Shetty replied that his all time favourite actor is Anant Nag.



Favourite Kananda Actress



In the same way, Rakshit Shetty chose 'Minugu Taare' Kalpana as his all time favourite actress in Kannada Film Industry.