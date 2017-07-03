 »   »   » Will Rocking Star Yash Attend Rakshit Shetty-Rashmika Mandanna Engagement?

Known famously as the 'Kirik Jodi', Simple Star Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna are to get engaged today, July 3, in Virajpet. The grand event will be attended by family circle, friends and a few film stars.

On their special day today, everyone will obviously be curious to know the pair's attire. Well, we have the information for you. While Rashmika Mandanna will be dressed in a peach coloured gown, Rakshit Shetty will adorn a self designed cream tuxedo with a peach coloured tie.

If you are wondering who all will be attending the event from Sandalwood, then we would like to give you the answer. As per Rakshit Shetty's parents, important stars have been invited from Sandalwood. They have also said that they are expecting many celebrities' presence in the function.

One among the invited is Rocking Star Yash. With what happened recently between Yash and Rashmika Mandanna, fans are eager to know if Yash will attend the ceremony or not. Well, we will tell all that to you.

