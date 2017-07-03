Will Rocking Star Yash Attend Rakshit Shetty-Rashmika Mandanna Engagement?
Known famously as the 'Kirik Jodi', Simple Star Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna are to get engaged today, July 3, in Virajpet. The grand event will be attended by family circle, friends and a few film stars.
On their special day today, everyone will obviously be curious to know the pair's attire. Well, we have the information for you. While Rashmika Mandanna will be dressed in a peach coloured gown, Rakshit Shetty will adorn a self designed cream tuxedo with a peach coloured tie.
If you are wondering who all will be attending the event from Sandalwood, then we would like to give you the answer. As per Rakshit Shetty's parents, important stars have been invited from Sandalwood. They have also said that they are expecting many celebrities' presence in the function.
One among the invited is Rocking Star Yash. With what happened recently between Yash and Rashmika Mandanna, fans are eager to know if Yash will attend the ceremony or not. Well, we will tell all that to you.
Read on to know the list of celebrities who have been invited to the ceremony..
Will Yash Attend The Ceremony?
A few days ago, fans of Yash were upset on Rashmika Mandanna due to her casual opinion on a reality show on TV. Hence, the question of Yash attending the ceremony still ponders. According to sources, there are all possibilities of Rocking Star Yash attending the engagement.
Yash Has Been Invited
According to sources, Rakshit Shetty has personally invited Rocking Star Yash for the ceremony. So, Yash might attend the ceremony in Virajpet after all, say the sources. Yash is presently busy in shooting for his upcoming movie, K.G.F.
Possibility Of Sudeep Attending The Ceremony
Since Sudeep was also invited, there are rumours that Sudeep might actually attend the ceremony and wish the couple. Sudeep, who is busy shooting for The Villain, was last heard from Ladakh where he was shooting a chase scene.
Jaggesh And Upendra Have Been Invited As Well
Additionally, Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh and Real Star Upendra have also been invited. Seemingly, they both have agreed to come so both the families are expecting their arrival as well.