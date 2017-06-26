Rashmika Mandanna Is In Trouble; Fans Of Rocking Star Yash Seek Apology From Her
Celebrities are never too far from controversies. No matter how they slip away, the controversy just gets them. Hence, we keep saying often that celebrities have a load of responsibilities. They cannot just behave like any other common man because people follow them.
Celebrities should be cautious at every stage. One false move and they will be targeted. The power and influence that they have is very intimidating, which may any time turn against themselves. One such actress who got herself embroiled in such a situation is Rashmika Mandanna.
Rashmika Mandanna just got into a controversy, knowingly or unknowingly, in the same fashion. A little while ago, she had been part of an interview during which she made a remark about Rocking Star Yash which has now landed her in trouble.
The actress has become the new target for Yash fans as she seems to have hurt their boss and they are demanding a public apology from the actress. After all, what did she tell about Yash that is causing so much anger? Why are Yash's fans demanding a public apology from Rashmika Mandanna?
Interview That Landed The Actress In Trouble
During a recent interview, the interviewer had asked Rashmika Mandanna a question. "Who, according to you, is the Mr. Showoff in Kannada film industry?," was the question to Rashmika.
Rashmika's Answer
Sensing that it was a scandalous question, Rashmika replied saying, "Nobody! I do not want to answer this question and land myself in trouble." But, eventually, she gave in and answered that Yash was Mr. Showoff in Sandalwood.
Yash Fans Are Angry
Seemingly, Rocking Star Yash's fans are angered by Rashmika Mandanna's statement. Apparently, they have taken to social media platforms to voice their anger against the actress.
Yash's Fan Declares
"Nobody needs to certify Yash. He is our hero. Everybody knows who he is and what he is capable of. Our Yash is not Mr. Showoff, instead, he is the Mr. Showman of Sandalwood. Rashmika should apologise to Yash boss," said one of Yash's fan.
It Was Not Intentional
Clearly, this comment from Rashmika was unintentional, we feel. Previously, Rashmika Mandanna had mentioned that she loved Yash's acting prowess. She had also said that she was eagerly waiting for a chance to work with the Rocking Star. Plus, she spoke good of Yash in the same interview as well.