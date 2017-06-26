 »   »   » Rashmika Mandanna Is In Trouble; Fans Of Rocking Star Yash Seek Apology From Her

Celebrities are never too far from controversies. No matter how they slip away, the controversy just gets them. Hence, we keep saying often that celebrities have a load of responsibilities. They cannot just behave like any other common man because people follow them.

Celebrities should be cautious at every stage. One false move and they will be targeted. The power and influence that they have is very intimidating, which may any time turn against themselves. One such actress who got herself embroiled in such a situation is Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika Mandanna just got into a controversy, knowingly or unknowingly, in the same fashion. A little while ago, she had been part of an interview during which she made a remark about Rocking Star Yash which has now landed her in trouble.

The actress has become the new target for Yash fans as she seems to have hurt their boss and they are demanding a public apology from the actress. After all, what did she tell about Yash that is causing so much anger? Why are Yash's fans demanding a public apology from Rashmika Mandanna?

