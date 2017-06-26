Yash Addresses His Fans Regarding Rashmika Mandanna's Comment On Him
Rocking Star Yash's fans do not seem to leave Rashmika Mandanna alone. Previously, Rashmika had told that Yash is the Mr. Showoff of Sandalwood, which landed her in deep trouble. Yash's fans have demanded an apology from the actress for her rude comment.
Regarding the same, Kannada film director Santhosh Anandram had expressed on his Facebook page that Yash was not a showoff but instead was the Mr. Showman of Sandalwood for all the difficulties that he went through to attain the status that he has gained now.
Now, Yash himself has taken to social media platforms to give clarity on the matter. The Rocking Star of Sandalwood posted on his Facebook page, addressing his fans. He has broken his silence over Rashmika's controversial comment which was making headlines from past two days.
Yash's Reaction
"I am just an actor who is looking forward to give you entertainment and gain respect and love from you people. I have made it a habit to ignore some stuff that do not pertain to me or that deem unnecessary to me," read Yash's post on Facebook.
I Do Not Want You People To Be Disheartened
His post also read, "My fans love me and I cannot restrain myself from responding to their grief at their time of distress. I can never ever repay back the love my fans have given me and just for that sake, I will forever be indebted to you people."
All About Opinions And Perspectives
"I do not know Rashmika Mandanna personally. We have neither met not spoken to each other. But that does not mean she cannot have an opinion about me. It is her opinion about me and I am requesting you all not to downgrade her opinion. Respect it, as I do" said Yash, in his post, while addressing his fans.
Chapter Closed
"Let us respect everyone's opinion as each individual will have their own perspectives. Nobody's opinion can change me or my character. There is nothing to rant about this matter so I request you all to drop this once and for all", requested Yash to his fans.
What Is This Controversy?
During a recent interview, Rashmika Mandanna was asked a question, "Who, according to you, is the Mr. Showoff in Kannada film industry?" Sensing that it was a scandalous question, Rashmika replied saying, "Nobody! I do not want to answer this question and land myself in trouble." But, eventually, she gave in and answered that Yash was Mr. Showoff in Sandalwood.
Fans Retort To Rashmika's Comment
Rocking Star Yash's fans were angered by Rashmika Mandanna's statement. They thronged the social media platforms to voice their anger against the actress. "Nobody needs to certify Yash. He is our hero. Everybody knows who he is and what he is capable of. Our Yash is not Mr. Showoff, instead, he is the Mr. Showman of Sandalwood. Rashmika should apologise to Yash boss," said one of Yash's fans.