 »   »   » Yash Addresses His Fans Regarding Rashmika Mandanna's Comment On Him

Rocking Star Yash's fans do not seem to leave Rashmika Mandanna alone. Previously, Rashmika had told that Yash is the Mr. Showoff of Sandalwood, which landed her in deep trouble. Yash's fans have demanded an apology from the actress for her rude comment.

Regarding the same, Kannada film director Santhosh Anandram had expressed on his Facebook page that Yash was not a showoff but instead was the Mr. Showman of Sandalwood for all the difficulties that he went through to attain the status that he has gained now.

Now, Yash himself has taken to social media platforms to give clarity on the matter. The Rocking Star of Sandalwood posted on his Facebook page, addressing his fans. He has broken his silence over Rashmika's controversial comment which was making headlines from past two days.

Want to know what Yash has told his followers? Continue reading..