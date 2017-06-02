 »   »   » Yeddyurappa Has Officially Squashed Rumours About His Biopic

Very recently, there were rumours that a film based on the life of BJP leader and Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, B. S. Yeddyurappa, was in plans. What made it more realistic was the news that Real Star Upendra would star in it.

But, now, Yeddyurappa himself has issued a statement regarding the matter which now puts a full stop to the gossip.

Read on to find what B. S. Yeddyurappa said..

The Matter Has Been Brought To My Notice

Yedyurappa has said, "I had heard about the rumours of a film being made on my life. I am aware of it."

Under Pressure

"Many in the entertainment industry have been constantly approaching me, putting a lot of pressure on me, asking for my permission to make a biopic on me" said Yeddyurappa.

There Is No Necessity

Yeddyurappa has strongly retaliated, saying, "There is no need for a biopic on my life. Plus, I have no interest in films."

I Will Never Permit

Yeddyurappa has firmly said, "I will never let anyone make a film on me. Moreover, I am preparing for the next elections so please stop bothering me."

It Was All Just A Gossip

Since Yeddyurappa has sent out his message pretty strongly, there are no more attempts being made to make a biopic on the life of Yeddyurappa. We guess that closes the chapter.