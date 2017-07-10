 »   »   » Half-yearly Round-up 2017: 4 Big Malayalam Movies That Disappointed Us!

As we had discussed earlier, the year 2017 has been a promising one for Malayalam film industry, with many of the Malayalam movies, hitting the right targets. We also saw the grand entry of innovative Malayalam movies, which were both critically and commercially successful.

But, the first 6 months of 2017, also witnessed the arrival of certain Malayalam movies, which turned out to be big disappointments for the audiences. These movies were riding high on the expectation meter but the result was on the negative side, as they failed to deliver what they promised.



In fact, the below mentioned list consists of Malayalam movies of big actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Jayasurya and others.



On this note, let us take a look at the Malayalam movies of the first half of 2017, which disappointed us, up to some extent.



Fukri Much was expected from Fukri, which marked the first association of Siddique, the man with the midas touch, and Jayasurya. But what the audiences got was a mashup of some of the old Malayalam movies, with the storyline not offering anything new. Even some of the comedy numbers didn't meet the expectations bestowed on a Siddique movie.

Honey Bee 2 Well, this definitely was one of the most awaited sequels of the year, such was the impact that the prequel of the film had created. But, Honey Bee 2 turned out to be a film, filled with lots of melodramatic elements. In fact, the audiences got something, which they least expected and that backfired for the movie badly.

Puthan Panam Expectations would be sky high when we hear that Ranjith and Mammootty are teaming up for a movie. Puthan Panam, the latest outing of the team had hit the theatres during the Vishu season. Mammootty's new look, the central theme that the film handled etc., did help in raising the expectations on the movie. But, upon the film's release, the sole positive of the film turned out to be Mammootty's usage of the Kasaragod dialect in the movie.

1971 Beyond Borders The iconic character Major Mahadevan was touted to make a grand comeback with this war based movie, directed by Major Ravi. Based on the India-Pakistan war of the year 1971, this Mohanlal starrer was made on a large scale. The actor was expected to continue his good form, but the film played a spoilsport as the movie didn't have anything new to offer for the audiences.



Well, most of the Malayalam movies, from the above list did get a good opening at the box office, especially films like Puthan Panam, 1971 Beyond Borders, Fukri etc. But, all these movies failed to convert that to big numbers, as audiences expected much more from these movies.