 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil Birthday Special! 5 Best Performances Of The Actor That Make Him A Cut Above The Rest!

What makes Fahadh Faasil special? It is that special charisma in his acting, which has the ability to capture the attention of all kinds of viewers

Today (August 8, 2016) is the birthday of Fahadh Faasil and on this day, we list the 5 best performances of the actor, which make him a cut above the rest.

Rasool In Annayum Rasoolum You need to watch this film to note the ability of the actor to transform into character. The actor had put up a convincing performance as Rasool, a guy hailing from Kochi, adding all the required mannerisms. Mahesh Bhavana In Maheshinte Prathikaaram The character of Mahesh Bhavana did have some peculiarities and Fahadh Faasil was spot on in portraying the role with complete perfection. He lived as Mahesh Bhavana studying the minute characteristics of Mahesh. Michael Agnelo In Artist Well, we can't imagine any other actor than Fahadh Faasil in the role of the highly sensitive painter Michael Agnelo. Fahadh Faaasil, gave an intense performance as the character and he rightly deserved the Best Actor award for that year. Aymanam Sidharthan In Oru Indian Pranayakatha Oru Indian Pranayakatha came at a time when many opined that the actor could only do urban based characters. With Oru Indian Pranayakatha, he proved that he can fit in to any kind of roles with ease. He gave an effortless performance as Aymanam Sidharthan, the politician. Das In Bangalore Days The character Das in the film is shown without much hype in the initial portions of the film. But, in the second half of the film, Fahadh Faasil stole the show as Das. Remember the scene in which Das visits Natasha's house? That single scene is simply enough to show the brilliance of the actor.

His ability to pull off any kind of characters has amazed us one and all. He has that skill to transform in to the character completely, making the process look easy at the same time.

The actor has also had the guts to experiment with his films and characters. He has always made it a point to come out of the comfort zones, whenever there were instances of him being typecasted.

Be it the roles of an uber cool guy, a professional or the role of a down-to-earth common man, anything is safe in the hands of this actor.

Fahadh Faasil was going through a lean phase, till this year. His most recent release Maheshinte Prathikaaram, not only brought him back to hits but at the same time reiterated the fact that he is one of the best actors the industry has seen so far.

The actor has also some interesting offers in his kitty. He is all set to make his Tamil debut with the upcoming film of M Raja. We hope that he would spread his fan base to other states also.