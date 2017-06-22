 »   »   » 3 Malayalam Movies To Hit The Theatres On June 24?

It has been close to a month since big Malayalam movies made it to the theatres. Now, in connection with the festival season of Eid, a good number of Malayalam movies are gearing up for release.

The first film to hit the theatres will be Avarude Raavukal, which will be releasing on June 23, 2017. Interestingly, if reports are to be believed, three Malayalam movies will make it to the theatres on June 24, 2017.



The release date of Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer Oru Cinemaakkaran, directed by Leo Thadeuss and distributed by LJ films, will be hitting the theatres, this Saturday.



Similar is the case of P T Kunju Muhammed's film Viswasapoorvam Mansoor, featuring Roshan Mathew and Prayaga Martin in the lead roles. This film too, will be making it to the theatres on the very same day.



The other Malayalam movie in the list is Fahadh Faasil starrer Role Models. Certain reports suggest that this film, directed by Rafi, will make it to the theatres on June 24, 2017. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same.



Well, with a flurry of Malayalam movies in the pipeline, the upcoming season looks indeed promising for Mollywood.