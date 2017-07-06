 »   »   » 5 Years Of Thattathin Marayathu: Is The Team Planning A Surprise?

Thattathin Marayathu, the second directorial venture of Vineeth Sreenivasan was quite an important movie in the career of many. Be it for its lead actor Nivin Pauly or Aju Varghese, who essayed a crucial role in the film, Thattathin Marayathu is a milestone film of their respective film careers.

5 years have completed since the release of Thattathin Marayathu, the film which earned a lot of fans back then. It was on July 6, 2012 that this romantic tale packaged brilliantly by Vineeth Sreenivasan, graced the theatres.



Interestingly, actor Aju Varghese who essayed the role of Abu in Thattathin Marayathu, took to Facebook to remember this magnificent movie. He has stated that the film is a very special one for each and everyone who worked in it and has also menrtioned that there is an upcoming good news in connection with this.



Take a look at the Facebook post of Aju Varghese..







Now, this has raised curiosity among the social media users and the big question is whether the team is reuniting for another movie or a sequel of the movie.



Well, we definitely can't hold the excitiement. Anyways, let us wait till July 8, 2017 to know what the real big news is.