 »   »   » 50 Days Of Comrade In America-CIA: The Team Releases A Special Trailer!

Dulquer Salmaan starrer Comrade In America - CIA, directed by Amal Neerad is celebrating its 50th day of run in Kerala theatres, today. The movie, which hit the theatres on May 12, 2017, has had an extremely good outing at the box office.

If reports are to be believed, Comrade In America - CIA, managed to fetch 20 Crores from Kerala box office alone and thus gaining the tag of a blockbuster at the box office.



In accordance with the half century that the film completed, the makers of Comrade In America - CIA, have come up with a special trailer of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer, which features some of the finest sequences in the movie.



Actor Dulquer Salmaan took to Facebook to share his happiness and also released the special trailer of the movie. He also had a few words to write about the amazing shooting schedule held in Mexico and USA.



Take a look at the Facebook post of Dulquer Salmaan..







Dulquer Salmaan, played the role of a comrade named Aji Mathew, who takes the tough route to the USA, for his love. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, Comrade In America - CIA also features Karthika Muralidharan, Siddique, Dileesh Pothen, Chandni sreedharan, Soubin Shahir etc., in important roles.