 »   »   » 64th Filmfare Awards 2017 (South) – Malayalam: Nivin Pauly & Nayanthara Are The Big Winners!

The 64th Filmfare Awards 2017 (South), conducted to honour the top talents of the South Indian Film industry, who made the maximum impact wiith the films released in the year 2016, was held in Hyderabad, yesterday (June 17, 2017).

Many top Malayalam films and Malayalam actors were in the race for the 64th Filmfare awards (South) but actors Nivin Pauly, Nayanthara & Dulquer Salmaan were the ones who came out with flying colours.

Read on to know about the winners from Mollywood at the 64th Filmfare Awards 2017(South)..

Best Actor – Nivin Pauly Nivin Pauly, the man who impressed one and all with his clinical and realistic performance as SI Biju Paulose in the film Action Hero Biju, directed by Nivin Pauly, was adjudged the Best Actor at the 64th edition of Filmfare Awards 2017 (South). This is the actor's first Filmfare award for the Best Actor. Best Actress – Nayanthara Nayanthara got to play a real strong role in the 2016 release Puthiya Mukham, that featured Mammootty in the lad role. Nayanthara's portrayal of Vasuki, won her lot of praises and this time, the same character has fetched her the Best Actress title, as well. Best Film – Maheshinte Prathikaaram Maheshinte Prathikaaram, is undoubtedly one of the finest films of the year 2016. The movie, which made a mark in the National Film Award circuits, as well, bagged the title of the Filmfare Award for the Best Film. Best Director – Dileesh Pothan All kudos to this man who made a perfect film like Maheshinte Prathikaaram. The brilliance of Dileesh Pothan in film-making was the major talking point of the year 2016. Rightly, the film-maker was adjudged the Best Director. Best Actor (Critics) – Dulquer Salmaan Dulquer Salmaan had a memorable 2016, as far as performances are considered. He got to play versatile roles, that well-explored the actor in him. His portrayal of Siddharth in Kali and Krishnan in Kammatipaadam fetched him a special award at the 64th Filmfare Awards (South) 2017. Best Supporting Actor (Male)- Vinayakan This man is conquering new areas. Vinayakan, the talented actor who fetched the Best Actor award at the Kerala State Film Awards for his portrayal of Ganga in Kammatipaadam, was adjudged the Best Supporting Actor (Male) from Mollywood, at the 64th edition of Filmfare Awards 2017 (South). Best Supprting Actor (Female) - Asha Sharath Asha Sharath, the talented actress of Mollywood, gave an impressive performance in the film Anuraga Karikkin Vellam. A rather well-written role, which she handled brilliantly. A well-deserved award for the actress.

Also take a look at the other big winners at the 64th Filmfare Awards 2017 (South)..

Best Album - Bijibal (Maheshinte Prathikaaram)

Best Singer (Male) - M G Sreekumar (Oppam)

Best Singer (Female) - Chinmayi Sreepada (Action Hero Bju)

Maaheshinte Prathikaaram was the film that made the maximum impact at the 64th Filmfare Awards 2017 (South) - Malayalam, with the Fahadh Faasil starrer fetching as many as 4 main awards.

Interestingly, Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan, which was one of the biggest successes of the year 2016, didn't win any major awards. The film had nominations in some of the major categories.