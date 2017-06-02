 »   »   » MOLLYWOOD FACT FILES! 7 Anthology Movies That The Industry Produced!

Malayalam movies and the industry hold the reputation for experimenting and inventing new techniques in Malayalam. It was in Malayalam that the first ever 3D film was produced in the form of My Dear Kuttichaathan.

Today, we are going to discuss about the concept of anthology in Malayalam movies. Yes, it is a fact that the industry was a bit late in using this magnificent way of embedding multiple stories in a film. But, once the industry discovered the prospects of such movies, we got to witness some Malayalam movies that made use of anthology concept with effect.

In fact, big stars like Mammootty, Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Suresh Gopi and many others have been a part of anthology based Malayalam movies.

Here, we take you through some of Malayalam movies that can be given the tag of 'anthology movies"..

Naalu Pennungal (2007) & Oru Pennum Randaanum (2008) Both the above movies were directed by maverick film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Both the movies consisted of four different short stories, which gelled well with the core theme of the movie. In fact, Naalu Pennungal even fetched Adoor Gopalakrishnan another National Film Award for the Best Director. Kerala Cafe (2009) Kerala Cafe, is one of the most popular anthology movie ever in Malayalam cinema. The project that was compiled by Ranjith comprised of 10 short films directed by Padmakumar, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Uday Ananthan, Shaji Kailas, Anjali Menon, B Unnikrishnan, Shyamaprasad, Revathi, Anwar Rasheed & Lal Jose. Prominent actors like Mammootty, Dileep, Suresh Gopi, Prithviraj, Jagathy Sreekumar etc., were a part of this project. The film is still regarded as a classic and did a decent business at the box office. Poppins (2012) Poppins, directed by VK Prakash was rather a brave attempt from this film-maker. The movie was based on a play written by Prakash Kuloor and it consisted of 6 different stories, all of them focusing on husband-wife relationship. The movie had a big star cast but it failed to make any impact at the box office. In fact, Poppins is a remake of VK Prakash's Kannada movie Aidondla Aidu, which was a success at the box office. 5 Sundarikal (2013) Yet another attempt that struck the right chords, as far as quality of the movie is considered. Compiled by Amal Neerad, 5 Sundarikal consisted of 5 short movies, that narrated the lives of 5 different ladies. The short films directed by Shyju Khalid, Anwar Rasheed, Amal Neerad, Aashiq Abu, Sameer Thahir were compiled in the movie. Kadhaveedu (2013) Kadhveedu, that featured Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, is one such anthology movie that failed to garner much attention in the theatres. The film, directed by Sohanlal was an anthology and the stories of the film were inspired from the works of Vaikkom Muhammed Basheer, Madhavikutty and M T Vasudevan Nair. D Company (2013) D Company was one of the most awaited projects of that time as it was pitted as the first anthology movie based on the genre 'Action'. Earlier, names of Joshiy, Mohanlal, Shaji Kailas etc., were doing the rounds but later, the makers decided to release the film consisting of three short films directed by Padmakumar, Diphan and Vinod Vijayan. The film couldn't fetch much success at the box office.

Importantly, Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film Solo, which is being directed by Dulquer Salmaan is also touted to be an anthology movie consisting of 5 different stories.

Another movie, titled as Crossroads, featuring 10 different short movies, is also set to feature in the list of anthology movies in Malayalam.