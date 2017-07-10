 »   »   » A Double Treat For Nivin Pauly Fans During The Onam Season?

Nivin Pauly, the actor whose previous release was Sakhavu, which hit the theatres in the month of April, has some really big projects in the offing, this year. Definitely, the time ahead will be a real treat for Nivin Pauly fans.

The actor's next big release in Malayalam will be Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which is expected to reach the theatres during the Onam season. Now, it seems like another film of Nivin Pauly is also in the pipeline for a release during the Onam season.



If reports are to be believed, Nivin Pauly's first straight Tamil movie, titled as Richie, directed by Gautham Ramachandran is being planned as an Onam release. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same.



Earlier, Richie was expected to hit the theatres in May or June, but various factors pushed forward the release date of the film. The teaser of Nivin Pauly starrer did set some big records.



Well, if all goes well, Nivin Pauly will have two releases for this Onam. Richie, is expected to feature the actor in a mass avatar whereas Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, directed by Premam fame Althaf will be an entertainer with comedy elements. Let us hope that both the movies will make it really big at the box office.