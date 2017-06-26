 »   »   » A Surprise For Mohanlal Fans, More About Mammootty's Next & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

Mohanlal is presently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film, Velipaadinte Pusthakam, directed by Lal Jose. If reports are to be believed, this upcoming film of the actor has some exciting surprises for Mohanlal fans.

On the other hand, Mammootty, the other superstar of Mollywood, is also busy with the shoot of his upcoming film with a debut director. Well, some of the latest updates about this movie, as well, are sure to thrill the Mammootty fans.

Read on to know more about these updates on Mammootty's and Mohanlal's upcoming films, information on the release of Dulquer Salmaan's Solo and the other major Mollywood News Of The Week.

The Big Surprise In Mohanlal-Lal Jose Movie The shooting of Mohanlal's upcoming film with Lal Jose, titled as Velipadinte Pusthakam, is currently progressing at a full swing. Reportedly, the climax portions of the film would feature the actor in a never-seen-before look. Interestingly, Mohanlal, who plays a character named Michael Idikkula will appear in different get-ups in the film. More About Mammootty's Next Movie The shoot of Mammootty's upcoming film, directed by Sharath Sandith is presently progressing in Bangalore. Now, there are certain reports doing the rounds regarding the upcoming film. If reports are to be believed, the upcoming film has been titled as Parole and the movie will be a jail based thriller. 50 Days Of CIA Dulquer Salmaan starrer Comrade In America - CIA, which hit the theatres on May 12, 2017 has completed 50 days of run in Kerala. The film, directed by Amal Neerad has had a solid run at the Kerala box office. The team also released a special trailer of the film, to mark the occasion. The Impressive Trailer Of Thrissivaperoor Kliptham Asif Ali will be next seen in the movie Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, directed by debutant Ratheish Kumar. The official teaser trailer of the movie was released by its makers and it was definitely the big talk of the town, in the last week. The trailer, which promises a perfect entertainer, has impressed one and all. Release Of Dulquer Salmaan's Solo The shoot of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Solo, directed by Bejoy Nambiar has been completed. Now, there are certain reports doing the rounds regarding the release of the movie. Reportedly, the makers of the film are planning to release the movie in August. Mohanlal's Presence In Tiyaan Tiyaan, the upcoming big film of Prithviraj-Indrajith team is gearing up to hit the theatres soon. Interestingly, Mohanlal will also be a part of this big project as the film will have an important narration by him. Miya George's Big Achievement Popular Malayalam actress Miya George has achieved something really big on Facebook. The actress has now got 10 Million followers on the social media. She is the first Malayalam celebrity to achieve this big feat.

Interestingly, Miya George is way ahead of Nazriya Nazim, who has above 7.5 Million followers on Facebook. Miya George is equally popular in Tamil film industry, as she is in Malayalam. The actress will also make an entry to Telugu film industry soon. She will be next seen in Malayalam in the film, Parole, that features Mammootty in the lead role