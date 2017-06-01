 »   »   » Achayans Box Office: 12 Days Kerala Collections!

Achayans, the multi-starrer movie that hit the theatres on May 19, 2017 opened to mixed reviews from the audiences. But, the mixed reviews haven't hindered the movie's progress at the box office, at all.

The film, directed by Kannan Thamarakulam recently completed its first week of run in the theatres within and outside Kerala.



According to the latest reports, Achayans has managed to gross 7.15 Crores from its 12 days of run at the Kerala box office. It is definitely a decent collection, considering the fact that Achayans had to face tough competition from Godha, which is racing ahead at the box office in good pace.



If the box office collections of the movie are to be believed, Achayans can definitely be tagged as a hit at the box office. It is a welcome hit for actor Jayaram, who is one of the lead actors of the movie.



Apart from Jayaram, Achayans also features Prakash Raj, Unni Mukundan, Adil Ibrahim, Amala Paul, Anu Sithara, Siddique, Ramesh Pisharody etc., in important roles. Scripted by Sethu, Achayans is a comedy entertainer with thriller elements in it, as well.