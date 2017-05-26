 »   »   » Achayans Box Office: 4 Days Kerala Collections!

The multi-starrer movie Achayans, which hit the theatres on May 19, 2017, opened to mixed reviews in the theatres. The film, which features Jayaram, Unni Mukundan, Prakash Raj, Sanju Sivaram, Adil Ibrahim, Amala Paul in the lead roles has been directed by Kannan Thamarakulam.

Achayans had a pretty average opening with the film collecting above 65 Lakhs on day 1. But, it seems ike the Jayaram starrer has picked up pace in tha later days.



According to the trade reports, Achayans has managed to fetched 4.12 Crores from its 5 days of run at the Kerala box office. There are also certain reports doing the rounds that the film has managed to gross 6.20 Crores from all over India.



Well, the box office collections of Achayans are pretty decent and going at this rate, the film has all chances to turn out to be a profitable venture at the box office.



Achayans has been classified as an entertainer with comical and thrilling elements, in equal proportions. There are no major releases slated for release in the coming weeks and that should definitely ensure the smooth run of Achayans in the coming days.