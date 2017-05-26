Achayans Box Office: 4 Days Kerala Collections!
The multi-starrer movie Achayans, which hit the theatres on May 19, 2017, opened to mixed reviews in the theatres. The film, which features Jayaram, Unni Mukundan, Prakash Raj, Sanju Sivaram, Adil Ibrahim, Amala Paul in the lead roles has been directed by Kannan Thamarakulam.
Achayans had a pretty average opening with the film
collecting above 65 Lakhs on day 1. But, it seems ike the Jayaram
starrer has picked up pace in tha later days.
According to the trade reports, Achayans has managed to
fetched 4.12 Crores from its 5 days of run at the Kerala box
office. There are also certain reports doing the rounds that the
film has managed to gross 6.20 Crores from all over India.
Well, the box office collections of Achayans are pretty
decent and going at this rate, the film has all chances to turn out
to be a profitable venture at the box office.
Achayans has been classified as an entertainer with comical and thrilling elements, in equal proportions. There are no major releases slated for release in the coming weeks and that should definitely ensure the smooth run of Achayans in the coming days.