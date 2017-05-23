 »   »   » Achayans Box Office: Day 1 Kerala Collections

Achayans, the multi-starrer flick which features a big
star cast including Jayaram, Unni Mukundan, Prakash Raj, Adil
Ibrahim, Sanju Sivaram, etc., in the lead roles, has made an
average opening at the Kerala box office.
According to the latest reports from the trade experts,
Achayans has made a total gross collection of Rs. 68 Lakhs
from the Kerala box office, on its release day. It is a mediocre
opening for a movie which features such a big star cast.
The movie, which is directed by Kannan Thamarakulam and written
by Sethu, has been receiving mixed reviews from the audiences and
critics. The absence of multiplex screenings has also severely
affected the performance of Achayans.
The trade experts suggest that the extremely disappointing
performances of Jayaram's last few releases have severely affected
the performance of Achayans at the box office. The team
expects the movie to gain momentum at the box office, within the
first week of its release.
Achayans, which is a comical thriller, features Amala
Paul, Sshivada, and Anu Sithara, as the female leads. Siddique,
Maniyanpilla Raju, Saju Navodaya, Ramesh Pisharady, Dharmajan,
etc., have essayed the supporting roles in the movie.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 10:16 [IST]
