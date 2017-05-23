 »   »   » Achayans Box Office: Day 1 Kerala Collections

Achayans, the multi-starrer flick which features a big star cast including Jayaram, Unni Mukundan, Prakash Raj, Adil Ibrahim, Sanju Sivaram, etc., in the lead roles, has made an average opening at the Kerala box office.

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, Achayans has made a total gross collection of Rs. 68 Lakhs from the Kerala box office, on its release day. It is a mediocre opening for a movie which features such a big star cast.



The movie, which is directed by Kannan Thamarakulam and written by Sethu, has been receiving mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. The absence of multiplex screenings has also severely affected the performance of Achayans.



The trade experts suggest that the extremely disappointing performances of Jayaram's last few releases have severely affected the performance of Achayans at the box office. The team expects the movie to gain momentum at the box office, within the first week of its release.



Achayans, which is a comical thriller, features Amala Paul, Sshivada, and Anu Sithara, as the female leads. Siddique, Maniyanpilla Raju, Saju Navodaya, Ramesh Pisharady, Dharmajan, etc., have essayed the supporting roles in the movie.