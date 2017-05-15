 »   »   » TAKE A LOOK! Achayans Gets A Release Date!

The month of May is in its second half and the Malayalam film industry has some more big releases to offer and one among thos is the multi-starrer movie Achayans, directed by Kannan Thamarakkulam.

It was reported that Achayans is all set to hit the theatres in May but no official announcement was made regarding the exact release date of the movie. Now, the makers of Achayas have decided to release the film on May 19, 2017.



Achayans will fight it out with Tovino thomas starrer Godha, which is also gearing up to release on the same day. It would be a real exciting contest to watch out for.



Featuring actors like Jayaram, Unni Mukundan, Prakash Raj, Sanju Sivaram, Adil Ibrahin, Amala Paul, Sshivada, Anu Sithara etc., in the lead role, Achayans comes with a label of being a complete entertainer. Jayaram is also expected to get back to winning ways with this upcoming film.



The trailer and teaser of Achayans have raised the expectations bestowed on this film. Scriptwriter Sethu has penned the script for this film, which is the third directorial venture of Kannan Thamarakkulam.

