 »   »   » Adoor Gopalakrishnan Bags JC Daniel Award

Adoor Gopalakrishnan, the veteran film-maker has won the
prestigious JC Daniel Award, for his contribution towards Malayalam
film industry. The award was judged by the special panel headed by
the renowned film-maker KG George.
Senior directors Fazil, Kamal, and TK Rajeev Kumar were also a
part of the panel. Adoor Gopalakrishnan will receive the award in
the upcoming Kerala State Film Award function, which will be held
in Thalassery, soon.
JC Daniel Award, which has been considered as the highest award
instituted by the Kerala Government, for the excellence in the
field of cinema. The award comprises of a cash price Rs. 1 Lakh,
certificate, and trophy.
Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who is an alumnus of FTTI, Pune, made his
directorial debut in 1972 with the Madhu-Sharada starrer
Swayamvaram. The film-maker directed 12 films in his more
than 4 decades long direction career.
His renowned films Swayamvaram, Kodiyettam, Elipathayam,
Mukhamukham, Anantharam, Mathilukal, Vidheyan, Kadhapurushan,
Nizhalkuthu, Naalu Pennungal, etc., went on to bag the
National Film awards of the respective years.
The veteran film-maker was honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth
highest civilian award of India, in 1984. He was honoured with the
prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2004 and Padma Vibhushan, the
second highest civilian award, in 2006.
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
