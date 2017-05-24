 »   »   » Adoor Gopalakrishnan Bags JC Daniel Award

Adoor Gopalakrishnan, the veteran film-maker has won the prestigious JC Daniel Award, for his contribution towards Malayalam film industry. The award was judged by the special panel headed by the renowned film-maker KG George.

Senior directors Fazil, Kamal, and TK Rajeev Kumar were also a part of the panel. Adoor Gopalakrishnan will receive the award in the upcoming Kerala State Film Award function, which will be held in Thalassery, soon.



JC Daniel Award, which has been considered as the highest award instituted by the Kerala Government, for the excellence in the field of cinema. The award comprises of a cash price Rs. 1 Lakh, certificate, and trophy.



Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who is an alumnus of FTTI, Pune, made his directorial debut in 1972 with the Madhu-Sharada starrer Swayamvaram. The film-maker directed 12 films in his more than 4 decades long direction career.



His renowned films Swayamvaram, Kodiyettam, Elipathayam, Mukhamukham, Anantharam, Mathilukal, Vidheyan, Kadhapurushan, Nizhalkuthu, Naalu Pennungal, etc., went on to bag the National Film awards of the respective years.



The veteran film-maker was honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India, in 1984. He was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2004 and Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award, in 2006.