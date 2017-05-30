 »   »   » Adventures Of Omanakuttan Box Office: 9 Days Kerala Collections

Adventures Of Omanakuttan, the recently released Asif Ali-Bhavana starrer had made a grand comeback to the box office after a cold opening, with the strong supports of social media audiences and industry members.

The movie, which was about to be removed from the theatres within a few days of its release, succeeded in making a comeback after director Rohith VS's emotional Facebook comment and Asif Ali's live video went viral on social media.



When it completed the first 9 days of its release, Adventures Of Omanakuttan has made a total gross collection of Rs. 2.11 Crores from the Kerala box office. It is undoubtedly a pretty good figure for the movie.



Adventures Of Omanakuttan collected about Rs. 1.84 Crores, within the first 7 days of its theatrical run. The movie is expected to witness an increase in collections by the upcoming weekend while considering the increasing audience's support.



The movie, which features Asif Ali in the titular role Omanakuttan, is scripted by director Rohith VS, along with Sameer Abdul. Aju Varghese, Siddique, Saiju Kurup, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Srinda, Aditi Ravi, etc., have appeared in the supporting roles.