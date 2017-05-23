 »   »   » Adventures Of Omanakuttan: The Entire Film Fraternity Comes Together To Support This Stunning Movie!

Adventures Of Omanakuttan, directed by debutant Rohith VS, made it to the theatres on May 19, 2017. The film got released amidst other big releases like Godha and Achayans.

The Asif Ali starrer has been receiving some amazing reviews, from day 1 but despite that, the box office collections of Adventures Of Omanakuttan wasn't that amazing.

Later, Rohith VS, director of Adventures Of Omanakuttan, came out with a post on Facebook, stating the dire straits of the movie in the theatres. Asif Ali, the lead actor of the movie also took to Facebook to write a few things about the film.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Asif Ali..

The Facebook posts about Adventures Of Omanakuttan went viral and now, the entire film fraternity have come out in support of Adventures Of Omanakuttan, starring Asif Ali and Bhavana in the lead roles.

Take a look at what some of the prominent celebrities have got to say about Adventures Of Omanakuttan and the team's work..

Basil Joseph Basil Joseph, the director of previous week's release Godha, which is doing a decent business at the box office, was one among the first Mollywood film-makers who urged the viewers to support Adventures Of Omanakuttan. Sunny Wayne Young actor Sunny Wayne made it a point to watch the film from the theatres. The actor also posted a picture of him holding the tickets for the movie and also urged the audiences to support the hardwork of the team. Aju Varghese Aju Varghese, who has done a short yet important role in Adventures Of Omanakuttan, has been one such celebrity who has been promoting the movie, right from the day of its release. Asif Ali Actor Asif Ali, who has played the lead role in Adventures Of Omanakuttan, took came LIVE on Facebook and send out an emotional message to the audiences. Vineeth Sreenivasan Vineeth Sreenivasan, the all-rounder of Malayalam cinema came LIVE on Facebook to support Adventures Of Omanakuttan. He stated that he has heard some extremely good reviews about the movie from some of his friends and he will surely watch the film once it releases in Chennai. Ganesh Raj Ganesh Raj, who made a sparkling debut with 2016 release Aanandam, did send out a Facebook post, throwing light on the brilliance of Rohith VS, the director of Adventures Of Omanakuttan and the movie. You ought to read this post to know more about the film-maker in Rohith VS. Midhun manuel Thomas Midhun Manuel Thomas, who has given the audiences some fine entertainers like Aadu, Ann Maria Kalippilaanu etc., showered praises on the film. The film-maker tagged Adventures Of Omanakuttan as a movie with a difference.

The best part is the fact that the messages have reached the right sections of the audiences. Reportedly, Adventures Of Omanakuttan has recorded some housefull shows in the past 24 hours of time.

Well, we hope that Adventures Of Omanakuttan will get its fare share of success. Let us join hands in supporting this movie, which is a real brave attempt.