 »   »   » WOW! Aju Varghese Is All Praises For Santhosh Pandit!

Aju Varghese is one such Malayalam actor who uses his social media page good causes. He never shies away from promoting and supporting his fellow members of the film industry.

Now, Aju Varghese have come out to praise one of the activities of Santhosh Pandit. Recently, Santhosh Pandit had visited a place called Govindapuram near Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, where caste discrimination has affected the lives of people.

Santhosh Pandit went on to offer financial assistance to some of the residents out there and also announced that the remuneration that he gets from his Tamil debut movie and Mammootty's upcoming movie, will be contributed for this cause.

This act of Santhosh Pandit was welcomed by the people in Kerala and Aju Varghese, took to Facebook to hail Santhosh Pandit. He also posted a video in which Santhosh Pandit is seen talking to the media.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Aju Varghese..

This noble act of Santhosh Pandit is highly appreciable and kudos to Aju Varghese as well, who made it a point to support such good deeds, so that it reaches the maximum number of audiences.