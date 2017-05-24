 »   »   » MUST READ! Alphonse Puthren Opens About His Next Venture!

In fact, it has been 2 years since the release of Premam and it
has been a long wait for all the fans of Alphonse Puthren.After
Premam, there were much speculations regarding its director
Alphonse Puthren's upcoming venture.
Now, the film-maker himself has come forward with a
clarification on his next venture as a director. Reportedly, the
film-maker will start the works of his next directorial venture in
two months of time.
Alphonse Puthren took to Facebook to reveal some of the details
about his upcoming project. The film-maker has stated that his next
venture will revolve around music.
He has also affirmed that the film will have friendship and love
factors in it but the story of the film won't be in the lines of
his previous movies like Neram or Premam. The film-maker has also
confirmed that his best buddy Nivin Pauly will not be a part of
this project.
Take a look at the Facebook post of Alphonse Puthren..
Meanwhile, Alphonse Puthrem is also producing a film, which is
being directed by Mohssin Kassim.
Earlier there were reports that STR will be starring in the
film-maker's next. Well, let us wait a bit mmore to know about the
star cast opf Alphonse Puthren's next movie.
