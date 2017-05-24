 »   »   » MUST READ! Alphonse Puthren Opens Up About His Next Venture!

In fact, it has been 2 years since the release of Premam and it has been a long wait for all the fans of Alphonse Puthren.After Premam, there were much speculations regarding its director Alphonse Puthren's upcoming venture.

Now, the film-maker himself has come forward with a clarification on his next venture as a director. Reportedly, the film-maker will start the works of his next directorial venture in two months of time.



Alphonse Puthren took to Facebook to reveal some of the details about his upcoming project. The film-maker has stated that his next venture will revolve around music.



He has also affirmed that the film will have friendship and love factors in it but the story of the film won't be in the lines of his previous movies like Neram or Premam. The film-maker has also confirmed that his best buddy Nivin Pauly will not be a part of this project.



Take a look at the Facebook post of Alphonse Puthren..







Meanwhile, Alphonse Puthrem is also producing a film, which is being directed by Mohssin Kassim.



Earlier there were reports that STR will be starring in the film-maker's next. Well, let us wait a bit mmore to know about the star cast opf Alphonse Puthren's next movie.