 »   »   » Alphonse Puthren's Next Gets An Interesting Title!

Alphonse Puthren is one of the most celebrated film-makers of Mollywood. Recently, he had revealed a few information about his upcoming directorial venture, which is expected to begin in 2-3 months of time.

But, the film-maker has another film in the pipeline. But in that particular venture, Alphonse Puthren dons the hat of a producer and the movie will be helmed by young film-maker Mohsin Kassim, who is also a friend of Alphonse Puthren.

The upcoming film features the Premam gang, comprising of actors Siju Wilson, Krishna Shankar, Sharaf U Dheen and Shabareesh Varma etc., in the lead roles.

Reportedly, the makers have finalised on an interesting title for the movie and the upcoming entertainer has been titled as Thobama. Nothing much has been revealed about the story line of the movie but if reports are to be believed, this upcoming film will be an entertainer that will be targeting the youth and the family audiences.

Interetsingly, Thobama is the debut film of Alphonse Puthren as a producer, as well. A new actress will appear as the leading lady of this upcoming film.