 »   »   » OH NO! Amala Paul Criticised For Her Stylish New Picture!

Amala Paul, the actress from Kerala, has a huge fan base pan South India. The actress, who has an amazing fashion sense, is one of the stylist actresses of the South Indian film industry.

The actress is active on her social media page and most recently, Amala Paul did share a new photo of her, which has landed her in a small controversy.

This recent photo of Amala Paul, in which she is seen wearing a shorts and a top, hasn't gone down very well with certain sections of the audiences. Some of her followers on Facebook have thronged to the page to criticise and flood the comment box with some negative comments.

Here is the latest Facebook post of Amala Paul...

Some of the users have criticised Amala Paul for posting such glamorous pictures on Facebook. But at the same time, some users have come out in support of Amala Paul, as well. Nevertheless, it has to be said that Amala Paul does look extremely stylish in this new photo.

On the work front, Amala Paul is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film VIP 2, that features Dhanush in the lead role.