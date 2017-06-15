 »   »   » Amala Paul To Remarry?

Amala Paul, the young actress is all set to concentrate on her acting career after her divorce with director AL Vijay. She has some highly promising projects in her kitty, including Dhanush's VIP 2 and Thiruttu Payale 2.

In a recent interview given to a popular Tamil magazine, Amala Paul reportedly stated that she is ready for a remarriage. Even though she has no plans to tie the knot anytime soon, Amala hinted that she is ready to move on.



The actress, who had opened up about her divorce in another interview, had stated that she still loves Vijay, to the much shock of her fans. She had also remarked that letting go is the best way to express the love.



Here is a glance at Amala and Vijay's journey through marriage and divorce...



The Love Story Amala Paul fell in love with director AL Vijay, during the shooting of his acclaimed project Deiva Thirumagal, in which she played a key role.

The Wedding Even though both Amala and Vijay's parents were initially against the marriage, the couple finally succeeded in convincing them. They got engaged in a Christian ceremony, and later the tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

Supportive Husband AL Vijay has always been a supportive husband and encouraged his wife to follow her dreams. He was even spotted at the audio launch and promotional events of Amala's films, including Lailaa O Lailaa.

Trouble In The Paradise If the reports are to be believed, the couple started falling apart after Amala Paul allotted a 2-years-long call sheet for Dhanush's Vada Chennai without informing Vijay about it.

Allegations Of Vijay's Family AL Vijay's father, renowned AL Alagappan went on to thrash Amala Paul openly, stating that the actress doesn't pay heed to husband Vijay or the elders of the family. Vijay's family also had issues with Amala's lifestyle.





Even though Amala Paul doesn't regret her decision to marry AL Vijay, the actress feels that she exchanged wedding vows at a wrong age. Amala strongly believes that the marriage and separation made her a stronger person.



But, AL Vijay, on the other hand, had raised several allegations against Amala Paul, including trust issues. The director had stated that there is no point in continuing any relationship if there is not trust and honesty in it.