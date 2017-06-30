 »   »   » IN PICS: AMMA General Body Meeting 2017 Highlights

The 23rd general body meeting of AMMA, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists was recently held at Crown Plaza Hotel, Kochi. The audiences and media were eagerly waiting for the meeting to get over, as AMMA was expected to open up about the assault on the popular actress and allegation against actor Dileep.

Here are the major highlights of AMMA general body meeting 2017....

Dileep's Entry Dileep attended the general body meeting despite being interrogated by the police investigation team for about 13 hours. Interestingly, the actor publicly apologized for making harsh statements about the attacked actress, during a media interaction. Mammootty & Mohanlal's Silence Mammootty and Mohanlal, the superstars of Mollywood shocked the audiences and media with their silence over the current controversies. The stars chose to remain silent over the new developments over the actress abduction case, speculations regarding Dileep's involvement, and the shameful statements made by certain celebrities about the actress. Rima Kallingal & Remya Nambeesan Walk Out Rima Kallingal and Remya Nambeesan, the members of Women Collective In Cinema decided to walk out of the AMMA general body meeting in middle. The actresses walked out after the executive committee refused to discuss the actress abduction case. However, Rima stated that AMMA has promised to extend their complete support to the Women Collective In Cinema's movements. Press Meet The press meet, which was held after the general body meeting witnessed high voltage drama. While Mammootty and Mohanlal chose to remain tight-lipped, Ganesh Kumar and Mukesh lashed out at the media for dragging Dileep into the controversies. Mohanlal's Statements Mohanlal, who refused to open up about actress abduction case and speculations regarding Dileep's involvement, stated that the members of AMMA will stand united to face this tough time. He also added that the association has faced several similar situations in the past.

Several prominent members of AMMA, including actors Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Kunchaco Boban, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, etc., gave the general body meeting a miss. Reportedly, Manju skipped the meeting due to personal reasons, while the others were busy with their shooting schedules.

Dileep had failed to attend the AMMA executive committee meeting due to the marathon police interrogation which was held yesterday. The actor, along with his manager Appunni and director Nadirshah, was questioned by the investigation team which handles the actress abduction case, for about 13 hours.

However, AMMA refused to take a stand on the entire fiasco, stating the case has been well-handled by the Kerala police. The association president Innocent also made it clear that AMMA cannot take the responsibility of the statements issued by any of its members.