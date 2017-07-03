 »   »   » Anoop Menon And Shyamaprasad To Team Up Soon!

Popular film-maker Shyamaprasad's previous work was Prithviraj and Nivin Pauly starrer Ivide, which came out in the year 2015. The film-maker has also announced another project with Nivin Pauly, which has been titled as Hey Jude.

Now, it seems like Shyamaprasad has another project in the pipeline and this upcoming movie, will feature actor Anoop Menon in the lead role. It is for the first time that Shyamaprasad is directed Anoop Menon in a film.

Earlier, Anoop Menon had appeared in Manalnagaram, one of the teleserials directed by Shyamaprasad in the year 2001. Incidenatally, Anoop Menon had started his acting career with this telefilm.

Nothing much has been revealed about this upcoming film of Shyamaprasada. In an interview given to Times Of India, Anoop Menon had stated that this upcoming film will be one of the most challenging projects of the director, yet. Reportedly, this yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors in the month of October.

Meanwhile, Anoop Menon will next be seen in the film Velipadinte Pusthakam, which features Mohanlal in the lead role. He will also be seen essaying the lead role in the film Sarvopari Palakkaran.