 »   »   » Anu Sithara Joins Mammootty's Kozhi Thankachan

Mammootty is all set to essay the lead role in the directorial debut of Sethu, the popular scenarist. The movie, which has been titled as Kozhi Thankachan, is said to be an out-and-out comical entertainer.

According to the sources close to the project, the team has finalised Anu Sithara, the Ramante Edanthottam fame actress as one of the three female leads of the movie. However, the reports are yet to be officially confirmed.

Anu Sithara, who is a die-hard fan of Mammootty, has always stated that she is eagerly waiting for a chance to work with the megastar. The role in Kozhi Thankachan is definitely a dream-come-true opportunity for the actress.

Mammootty will essay the titular role Thankachan in the movie which is scripted by director Sethu himself. The megastar is playing a rural middle-aged man in the movie, which will be narrated in the backdrop of Kuttanad.

If the reports are to be believed, some popular actresses including Miya George, Vedhika, Nyla Usha, Deepti Sati, etc., are in talks to essay the other two female leads of the movie.

Young actor Unni Mukundan will foray into direction field by assisting director Sethu in the movie. Kozhi Thankachan is produced by Muraleedharan and Shantha Muraleedharan, for Anantha Vision.