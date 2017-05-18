 »   »   » Anu Sithara Joins Mammootty's Kozhi Thankachan

Mammootty is all set to essay the lead role in the directorial debut of Sethu, the popular scenarist. The movie, which has been titled as Kozhi Thankachan, is said to be an out-and-out comical entertainer.

According to the sources close to the project, the team has finalised Anu Sithara, the Ramante Edanthottam fame actress as one of the three female leads of the movie. However, the reports are yet to be officially confirmed.

Anu Sithara, who is a die-hard fan of Mammootty, has always stated that she is eagerly waiting for a chance to work with the megastar. The role in Kozhi Thankachan is definitely a dream-come-true opportunity for the actress.