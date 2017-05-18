 »   »   » Anu Sithara Joins Mammootty's Kozhi Thankachan

Mammootty is all set to essay the lead role in the directorial
debut of Sethu, the popular scenarist. The movie, which has been
titled as Kozhi Thankachan, is said to be an out-and-out comical
entertainer.
According to the sources close to the project, the team has
finalised Anu Sithara, the Ramante Edanthottam fame
actress as one of the three female leads of the movie. However, the
reports are yet to be officially confirmed.
Anu Sithara, who is a die-hard fan of Mammootty, has always
stated that she is eagerly waiting for a chance to work with the
megastar. The role in Kozhi Thankachan is definitely a
dream-come-true opportunity for the actress.
