 »   »   » WOW! Anushka Shetty Approached For Mohanlal's Mahabharata/Randamoozham?

Anushka Shetty, the star actress is on a high with the massive success of her most recent release, Baahubali 2. Now, the gossipmongers are speculating Anushka's association with Mohanlal starring big budget venture, Mahabharata/Randamoozham.

According to some unconfirmed reports, the actress has been approached to essay the role of Draupadi in the prestigious project. If the rumours are to be true, Mahabharata/Randamoozham might mark the Malayalam debut of Anushka Shetty.

Earlier, it was reported that Manju Warrier and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been considered to essay the role of Draupadi in the project, which is directed by renowned ad film-maker VA Shrikumar Menon. But the team brushed off the rumours later.

Recently, Shrikumar had revealed that 8 popular Indian actors have been approached to essay the prominent roles in Mahabharata/Randamoozham, which is made with a budget of 1000 Crores. This fuels the speculations regarding Anushka's association with the project.

Nagarjuna Akkineni, the senior Telugu actor has reportedly been finalised for the role of Karnan in the movie, which is scripted by MT Vasudevan Nair. Reportedly, megastar Mammootty has also been considered to play a pivotal role in Randamoozham/Mahabharata.