 »   »   » Arun Kumar Aravind's Kaattu: Here Is An Update On Murali Gopy's Character In the Film!

Kaattu, the directorial venture of Arun Kumar Aravind, features actors Asif Ali and Murali Gopy in the lead roles. The film, scripted by Ananthapadmanabhan, promises to be an exciting venture.

Most recently, the makers of Kaattu came up with the first character poster of the movie. It was revealed that Murali Gopy will be seen essaying a character named Chellappan, in this movie.



Interestingly, actor Murali Gopy himself opened up about his character in the film, through a video posted on Facebook. Reportedly, the film has a story, which is set during the 1970's and Murali Gopy's Chellappan is a village-based guy. .



According to the actor, his Chellapan is one such character, which has been unapologetically characterised. Chellappan has an identity of his own and he also stated that the role is something, which is entirely different from the ones done by him in the past.



Take a look at the video posted by Murali Gopy..







The shoot of Kaattu has been completed. The majority of the portions of the film were shot in Palakkad. The film also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in an important role. Kaattu, is expected to hit the theatres in the month of August.