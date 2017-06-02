 »   »   » Asif Ali & Zama Mazreen Welcome Their Second Child

Asif Ali, the young actor and wife Zama Mazreen welcomed their second child, a baby girl today (June 2. 2017). Asif Ali announced the arrival of their little princess through his official Facebook page, recently.

The actor, who posted the picture a baby dress on his Facebook page, stated that he is the happiest man in the world now. Asif Ali also thanked all his fans and well-wishers for the prayers and blessings.







Asif Ali tied the knot with Zama Mazreen, who hails from Kannur, in 2013. It was purely an arranged marriage for the young couple. Asif and Zama welcomed their first child, the 3-year-old Adam Ali, in 2014.



The actor is currently on a high with the success of his last two releases, Take Off and Adventures Of Omanakuttan. Asif's extended cameo appearance in Take Off was widely appreciated by both the audiences and critics.



Adventures Of Omanakuttan, on the other hand, made a grand comeback to the box office after the initial poor performance, with the strong support of social media. The movie has been well-received by the audiences and has already been declared as a hit.