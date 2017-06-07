 »   »   » Asif Ali's Sunday Holiday: First Look Poster Of The Movie Is Out!

Asif Ali, who has been receiving praises for his performance in the most recent release of the actor, Adventures Of Omanakuttan has some interesting projects in the pipeline, which are in different stages of production.

One such projects is Asif Ali's upcoming project with Bicycle Thieves fame Jis Joy, which has been titled as Sunday Holiday. The film features Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady and now, the makers of Sunday Holiday have come up with the first official poster of the movie.



Take a look at the first look poster of Asif Ali starrer Sunday Holiday..



The first poster of Sunday Holiday features Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in it. From the poster of the movie, it seems like both Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali appear as sales executives in Sunday Holiday.



Nothing much has been revealed about this Asif Ali starrer, which is expected to be an entertainer. Jis Joy's previous directorial venture Bicycle Thieves, which released in the year 2013, had also featured Asif Ali in the lead role.



Interestingly, Sunday Holiday marks the second association of Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali. They will also be seen together in the upcoming film Thrissivaperoor Kliptham.